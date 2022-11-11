"Next will be Khersones!": Ukrainian and foreign politicians congratulate Ukrainians on liberation of Kherson

Today, on November 11, the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered Kherson. Ukrainian and foreign politicians congratulate Ukrainians on the liberation of the city.

Censor.NЕТ collected comments of politicians on the liberation of Kherson.

"Kherson! Without tricolors. People who have lived all these months with faith in Ukraine - today are not afraid to go out into the streets, wrap themselves in blue and yellow and speak Ukrainian." — noted Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"They felt again what freedom is. Our defenders walk the streets of Kherson and Ukrainians, wiping their tears, shout: "Glory to the Armed Forces" and "Thank you, our Heroes". Our Armed Forces of Ukraine are lions, superpower! Steel spirit! Today we bow to everyone, thanks to whom "Ukraine is not dead yet" is heard in Kherson, and who gave their lives for this day to come. But the main Victory is still ahead!" he emphasized.

"I am proud that brave Ukrainians have returned Kherson under the control of Ukraine. This is the way it should be. We stand with Ukraine until Ukrainians restore the full territorial integrity of the country," — President of Estonia Alar Karis wrote wrote on his Twitter page.

"Brave and unbreakable residents of Kherson are taking to the streets with Ukrainian flags waiting for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Kherson is coming back, they were waiting for liberation here. Kherson is Ukraine! Glory to the Armed Forces!"- stated Vice-Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Olena Kondratiuk.

"Kherson. We promised that we would not leave anyone alone. Thank you for believing and not giving up. We warned the occupiers that only death awaits them. I hope they finally understood. So either they will leave Ukraine as soon as possible and save their lives. Or our Armed Forces will provide them with conditions for a "voluntary, planned withdrawal" from Donetsk, Luhansk, Sevastopol and all the occupied territories," - noted Chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine David Arakhamia.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak also made his official statement, posting a picture of a watermelon.





"Entry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into Kherson, liberation of the city... Undoubtedly, this is one of the greatest events in the history of Ukraine for many centuries. On a par with the baptism of Rus-Ukraine and the Cossack era. These are the times of great Glory! Kherson was, is and will be Ukrainian. Next will be Khersones! Next will be Victory! Glory to Ukraine!" - stated leader of "Batkivshchyna" Yulia Tymoshenko.

"This photo is a vivid demonstration that neither decades of Soviet occupation nor months of Russian occupation can squeeze the Ukrainian spirit of Kherson. Because Kherson is Ukraine. It was, is and will be! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine!" - noted leader of "ES" Petro Poroshenko.

"Our Oksana Pohomiy, an activist of the NGO Sprava Hromadas, did not leave Kherson during the occupation. She undertook a mission to do what her heart was burning for - to help Kherson residents. As much as she could, she delivered food to those who needed it. She is a symbol of faith in our Army. Every day she believed that Kherson would be under the Ukrainian flag again, and today it happened! That is why my first call was to Oksana. I hugged her from a distance and thanked her for her incredible courage! Ukrainians do not abandon their own and fight for everyone", - added he later.

"I feel by the mood that they will leave Crimea. But to make them leave so that there was less blood, we need to think about it now. They are already fleeing from Crimea. Let them leave all the property they have looted. Although they call it "bought" or "built". No - they robbed. Let them run to Russia. Russians must understand that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will enter Crimea. They need to clearly understand that we are going to enter there with the military. The liberation of Kherson is a really powerful step for the liberation of Crimea." - stated deputy from the "ES" faction Akhtem Chiygoz.

Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen wrote that this is another most expected victory of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - the liberation of Kherson.

"I hope that I will spend my vacation in the summer of 2023 here, in Kherson region. The whole world pays a worthy tribute to those who courageously defend and liberate their native land. Eternal memory to the fallen!"— wrote Anka Feldhusen, posting her photo in Kherson River Port in November 2019.

"I am inspired by the news of the brave defenders of Ukraine entering the city of Kherson. Russia could end this war today by withdrawing its troops from the rest of Ukraine." — wrote Ambassador of the United States to Ukraine Brigitte Brink.

"Behind every so-called "gesture of goodwill" of the enemy there are enormous efforts of our troops. Just as the enemy was withdrawing from Kyiv and Kharkiv region, leaving Zmiinyi island, the probable withdrawal from Kherson is the result of our active actions," the Commander-in-Chief of AFU Valeriy Zaluzhnyi reminded.