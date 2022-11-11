Swedish Government will soon make decision on transfer of newest weapons systems to Ukraine, - Ministry of Defence

Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonson announced that the Swedish government will decide on the transfer of the latest weapons systems to Ukraine "in the near future".

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "European truth" with reference to TT, Jonson said this on Friday after the meeting of the Council of the European Union.

"We intend to return as soon as possible with further support for Ukraine - both political, financial and military, which includes the transfer of more modern weapons systems," he said.

The head of the Swedish Defense Ministry refused to specify what exactly is meant, referring to operational secrecy and risks associated with the supply of military assistance. He, however, clarified that it will include efforts to train the Ukrainian military.

In addition, according to Jonson, Sweden is in favor of continuing the training program for Ukrainian military in the UK and is considering the possibility of joining the EU training mission.

"We have decided that we will send one or two staff officers to the so-called Military Planning and Operations Centre (MPPC), which will manage this EU operation," he said.

As TT reminds, Sweden has already transferred weapons to Ukraine in seven different support packages. They included armor-piercing shells, demining equipment, anti-tank weapons, machine guns, artillery ammunition and training.

Earlier, Jonson promised that Sweden would provide Ukraine with more modern weapons as an illustration of its new defense policy. He also assured that Sweden will more actively support Kyiv in its war against Russia.