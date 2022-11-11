There will be no freezing of war, we are not refrigerator - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that Ukraine does not plan to "freeze" the war after the de-occupation of Kherson.

Danilov told about it during the telethon, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrainian truth.

"We cannot freeze anything. We are not a refrigerator. We have to liberate our territories regardless of the weather, regardless of the season. We cannot miss a single stop, because our people are there, we see how they suffer...

The task of the President is to liberate all our territories from terrorists and occupants," he noted.

According to Danilov, "the last 7-8 meetings of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff were devoted to the Kherson direction" and now it is possible to talk about it.