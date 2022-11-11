Lithuanians raised 250 thousand dollars for marine drone for Ukraine

Lithuanian journalist and TV presenter Andrius Tapinas, who has previously distinguished himself with a fundraising campaign for the Ukrainian army, said that this time Lithuanians raised 250 thousand dollars for a maritime drone for Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has launched an initiative to assemble an army of 100 maritime drones to protect Ukrainian cities and strike Russian ships in the Black Sea. Lithuanians collected a gift for Putin and joined this army with $250,000 to buy the first such drone," Tapinas tweeted.

In Telegram, Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov clarified that the funds would be transferred through UNITED24.

"Our Lithuanian friends will choose the name for the drone themselves. Thank you for this incredible support," the Minister wrote.

