Reznikov: Ukrainian Armed Forces must reach NATO standards de facto before Ukraine is admitted to Alliance de jure

The Armed Forces of Ukraine must achieve the necessary criteria that will ensure de facto membership in NATO without waiting for the Allies to agree on the de jure acceptance of Ukraine.

This is stated in the annual report of the Minister of Defense Oleksiy Reznikov, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGA.net.

The Minister of Defense stated that the strategic goal of Ukraine remains unchanged.

"Ukraine's defense forces, first and foremost the Armed Forces of Ukraine, must acquire the necessary defense capabilities to guarantee the protection of the state from military threats, following the course of reforms aimed at achieving the military criteria for de facto NATO membership, without waiting for the moment of political consensus of the Alliance members on the de jure admission of Ukraine," the report says.

