Russia does not allow humanitarian cargoes to occupied territories of Ukraine - UN

The Russian Federation does not allow humanitarian missions and UN cargoes to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by Assistant Spokesperson of the UN Secretary General Stephanie Tremblay, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"We do not have access across the contact line," she said, answering questions from journalists.

Tremblay noted that humanitarian missions continue to expand their activities and are preparing supplies "for delivery to areas where active hostilities are taking place, as well as to places that have recently come under Ukrainian control."

In the past four weeks, the UN and partner organizations have delivered six humanitarian convoys to areas of Kharkiv and Kherson regions that have recently become accessible to international organizations, Tremblay said. The cargoes include water, hygiene products, medicines, kits for staying in shelters in winter, etc. The last of the convoys is intended for more than 7500 people in three communities of Kherson region.

Read more: "We will hold Russian military accountable for war crimes" - US Ambassador to UN Thomas Greenfield

The need to provide humanitarian assistance becomes even more urgent due to the energy crisis in Ukraine, the UN spokeswoman noted.

"We and our partners continue to work to increase emergency water and sanitation services," Tremblay said.

She added that since February, humanitarian organizations have provided water, sanitation and hygiene services to more than 5.7 million people.