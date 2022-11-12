Enemy attacks were repulsed in area of 14 settlements in three regions, - General Staff

The two hundred and sixty-second day of the Ukrainian nation’s resistance to a large-scale Russian invasion has begun. In the liberated settlements of the Kherson region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine are carrying out stabilization measures.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the enemy is improving the fortification equipment of the defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnieper and is trying to hold the temporarily captured territories. At the same time, he conducts offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

"During the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Masiutivka and Orlianka in the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Miasozharivka, Makiivka, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, and Soledar, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Mariinka and Pavlivka of the Donetsk region," the report says.

It is also noted that the enemy does not stop shelling units of the Defense Forces along the entire line of contact, conducts aerial reconnaissance. It continues to strike critical infrastructure and civilian homes in violation of International Humanitarian Law, the laws and customs of war.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 23 air strikes, launched more than 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems. More than 25 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were hit.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The formation of the Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues. The threat of missile and air strikes by the enemy remains.

According to the General Staff, the enemy fired in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bolohorivka, Vilkhuvatka, Krasne, Ohirtseve, and Starytsia of the Kharkiv region;

in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Kyslivka, Krokhmalne, Makiivka, Nevske, Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region; Berestove, Kupiansk, and Tabaivka in Kharkiv region and Serebrianka and Terny in Donetsk region;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of Andriivka, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Verkhnyokamianske, Zalizne, Klishchiivka, Mayorsk, Opytne, Soledar, and Yakovlivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Vesele, Vodiane, Kamianka, Kostiantynivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Nevelske and Novomykhailivka settlements in Donetsk region;

in the Novopavlivka direction - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Vuhledar, Neskuchne, Pavlivka, and Prechistivka settlements of the Donetsk region;

in the Zaporizhzhia region - from tanks and the entire range of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Dorozhnianka, Huliaypole, Zeleny Hay, Malynivka, Olhivske, Stepove, Charivne, Chervone, and Shcherbaky of the Zaporizhzhia region;

in the South Buh direction - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Vyshchetarasivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region and Havrylivka, Dudchany, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka and Novooleksandrivka in the Kherson region.