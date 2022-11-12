Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 80,210 people (+810 per day), 2,838 tanks, 1,829 artillery systems, 5,730 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of November 12, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 80,210.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to November 12 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 80,210 (+810) people were liquidated,

tanks - 2838 (+24) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5730 (+34) units,

artillery systems - 1829 (+12) units,

MLRS - 393 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 205 (+0) units,

aircraft - 278 (+0) units,

helicopters - 261 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1506 (+1),

cruise missiles - 399 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4279 (+20) units,

special equipment - 160 (+1).

Read more: Russia began withdrawing troops from Kherson on October 22, - British intelligence

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.