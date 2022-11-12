In Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region, torture chamber of occupiers was discovered. PHOTOS

After liberation from the occupiers, a torture chamber was discovered in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv region. Civilians were held there and abused.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Israel Defense Forces officer Yigal Levin.

"The torture chamber in Snihurivka, where the Nazis tortured Ukrainian men and women," he wrote.

Read more: Mykolaiv regional administration did not confirm liberation of entire region from Russian troops: "Kinburn Spit is still occupied"





According to the press service of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Mykolaiv region, Russian soldiers in Snihurivka "engaged in lawlessness and terrible torture" in the destroyed building of the police department.

"There is a lot of work ahead - both to establish the law and bring everyone guilty to justice, and to rebuild the destroyed buildings!" - said Serhiy Shaikhet, head of the National Police Directorate.