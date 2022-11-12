After Kherson, Ukrainian Armed Forces may prepare for offensive in direction of Melitopol, - New York Times

Ukraine shows no desire for a truce and intends to continue liberating territories by military means. Probably, after Kherson, the AFU can prepare for an offensive through the Zaporizhzhia region in the direction of Melitopol.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to The New York Times.

"Many analysts and diplomats assume that in the winter there may be a pause in major hostilities and even peace negotiations, but after the Russians were pushed out of Kherson, Ukraine has no desire to stop," the newspaper writes.

The NYT notes that in light of recent events, Ukrainian forces "show no signs of stopping their offensive for the winter" and will not allow the war to reach a stalemate.

Referring to the data of the military, close to the hostilities in Ukraine, the publication writes, "there are more and more hints that the Ukrainians are preparing for a new land offensive."

In particular, the next offensive of the Armed Forces may be directed to the South through the Zaporizhzhia region in the direction of Melitopol.

The NYT writes that Ukrainian forces "could challenge Russia's control of the southern region" it captured in a full-scale invasion that began in February.

Journalists refer to the words of a senior lieutenant, the commander of an anti-tank unit that defends the city of Bakhmut in Donbas, which is constantly under enemy attacks.

"The logic of war is not to stop, but somehow to continue moving forward. I think that there will be counterattacks in other directions so that the enemy does not have time to shift reserves and block the strikes," said the military man.

At the same time, Western experts predict that Ukraine will achieve further success in the South, as Russian morale and organization will disintegrate.

Other analysts are more cautious. They expect both sides to take an operational pause due to worsening weather conditions: mud, moisture and cold, and because the fighting in Kherson has been extremely exhausting.

However, experts predict that full-scale fighting will resume in the spring.

"Ukraine's next targets will most likely be either in the direction of Melitopol in the South or in the East, continuing the offensive that knocked Russian troops out of Kharkiv region to recapture the city of Svatov in Luhansk region, which has been the center of hostilities for the past month," - cites the publication of analysts.

However, experts agree that regardless of whether there is a pause or not, the next phase will again be extremely brutal.