Kuleba called on countries of Association of Southeast Asian Nations to condemn Russia’s aggression against Ukraine

Dmytro Kuleba called on the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba stated this at a press conference at the ASEAN Summit.

"We call on ASEAN countries to condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, because it is not just an attack on a sovereign country. It is also an attack on the UN Charter and the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, and non-use of force," Kuleba said.

According to the minister, Ukraine's cooperation with ASEAN countries covers a whole range of issues.

"Politically, of course, the litmus test is voting, voting in the UN General Assembly for resolutions regarding Ukraine. But there are other forms of expressing political support for Ukraine from the ASEAN countries. One of them is Ukraine's accession to the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation in Southeast Asia ", - he said.

Read more: NATO is preparing new projects to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression during winter, - Stoltenberg