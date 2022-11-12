Liberation of Kherson is extraordinary victory for Ukrainians, - Sullivan

The withdrawal of the Russian army from Kherson is an extraordinary victory for Ukraine, according to the statement of US President Joe Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"It looks like the Russians have really retreated. And it really looks like the Ukrainians have just won an extraordinary victory when the only regional center that Russia captured in this war has returned to the Ukrainian flag," Sullivan said during a conversation with reporters.

At the same time, he rejected the words of the head of state Volodymyr Zelensky that he allegedly asked the president of Ukraine to demonstrate his openness to peace negotiations with the Russian Federation.

"Ukraine is the side of peace in the conflict, and Russia is the side of war. The Russian Federation could withdraw its troops and end the war, while if Ukrainian forces stopped fighting, it would be the end of Ukraine," Sullivan concluded.

