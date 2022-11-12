Bavovna in Melitopol almost every day, occupied city has become military base of Ruscists, - Mayor Fedorov

The occupied Melitopol is currently the logistical and administrative center of the Russian invaders in Zaporizhzhia.

This was stated by mayor Ivan Fedorov in an interview with NV, Censor.NET informs.

"Cotton in Melitopol is burned almost every day or, in the best case for the occupiers, every other day because they don't understand how and where they burn it and they don't follow safety techniques well enough. Therefore, today there were another explosions in the southern part of our city, there were four of them, several units of Rashist equipment once again became unusable," said the head of the city.

According to Fedorov, today Melitopol is a logistical and administrative center, which the Ruscists defined as such.

"Today we cannot say that somewhere in Melitopol there is a concentration of racist equipment or some kind of military base, because in general, both the city of Melitopol and the Melitopol district have become the headquarters of Russian troops and, in general, a military base. It is through our city of Melitopol that they transfer military equipment both towards the Kherson direction and towards the Zaporizhzhia front line," he added.

