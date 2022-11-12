Head of British Ministry of Defense Wallace welcomes liberation of Kherson: Ukraine will continue to press

The escape of Russian troops from Kherson became another strategic failure for the Russian authorities against the background of its aggression against Ukraine.

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"Russia's announced withdrawal from Kherson was another strategic failure for them. In February, Russia failed to capture any of its major targets, except for Kherson. Ordinary Russians should ask themselves: 'What was it all for?'" Wallace said.

He added that Russian forces suffered heavy casualties as a result of their illegal invasion of Ukraine and gained only international isolation and humiliation.

"Ukraine will continue to press (at the front. - Ed.), and Great Britain and the international community will continue to support them.

While we welcome the exit (of the Russians from Kherson. - Ed.), no one will underestimate the ongoing threat posed by the Russian Federation," Wallace noted.

