Belarusian border guards were outraged by fact that Ukraine is strengthening the border
The border guards of Belarus were indignant that Ukrainian defenders were strengthening the territories adjacent to the border with Belarus
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Committee of Belarus.
The border guards of Belarus made accusations that the Ukrainian military continues to mine the territories adjacent to the border with Belarus. And they allegedly "destroy" "access roads" and "infrastructure objects".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password