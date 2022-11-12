ENG
Belarusian border guards were outraged by fact that Ukraine is strengthening the border

The border guards of Belarus were indignant that Ukrainian defenders were strengthening the territories adjacent to the border with Belarus

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Committee of Belarus.

The border guards of Belarus made accusations that the Ukrainian military continues to mine the territories adjacent to the border with Belarus. And they allegedly "destroy" "access roads" and "infrastructure objects".

See more: In north of Ukraine, wall is being built on border with Belarus, - PO. PHOTOS

