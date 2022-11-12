In liberated Kherson, there is shortage of water, bread and medicines, humanitarian cargo is forming, - mayor’s advisor Holovnya

Freed from the Russian occupiers, Kherson currently lacks water, medicine, and food, but humanitarian goods are already beginning to enter the city.

This was reported by the city mayor's adviser Roman Holovnia, Censor.NET informs with reference to UP.

"Regarding the humanitarian disaster. It is indeed difficult, because the occupiers and collaborators did everything possible to make those people who remained in the city suffer as hard as possible these days of waiting, weeks of waiting, months. And now there is a critical shortage in the city before all water, because there is practically no water supply in the city.

Now there is not enough medicine, there is not enough bread because it is not baked, there is no electricity. Well, correspondingly, problems with food products. I think that this issue will be resolved in the near future," he said.

At the same time, according to Holovna, humanitarian shipments are already forming, in particular from Mykolaiv, and some cars with aid have already arrived in the city.

According to the calculations of the mayor's adviser, there are currently about 70-80 thousand people living in Kherson, while at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 320 thousand people lived in the regional center.