Russian occupiers took away priceless funds from Kherson library, - director Korotun

The Russian occupiers took away from Kherson very valuable funds of the regional library named after Potter

This was reported by the director of the regional library named after Honchara Nadia Korotun, who is quoted by the Kherson City Council, as reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, all the people of Kherson accept greetings! You want to shout to the whole world - glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to the parents who raised such Ukrainian sons! There is also sad news. The occupiers took away the pre-revolutionary publications that were published in the Kherson province. They are priceless! This is the largest collection For scientists and teachers, students and local historians - sources of information for research.

An information resource for everyone interested in the history of the southern part of Ukraine has been destroyed. It hurts us to accept it! We have hope and faith that this collection will return to our native Honcharivka! May such pleasant news about the liberation of Ukraine and the Kherson region come to us every day! I am proud that I am Ukrainian! Victory to all of us!!!" said the director of the library.

Watch more: People sing national anthem of Ukraine on main square of Kherson live on CNN. VIDEO