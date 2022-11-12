Agreements on supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia have been confirmed, - Defense Intelligence

The military intelligence of Ukraine confirmed the information about the preparation of the draft agreement on the supply of Iranian ballistic missiles to Russia.

This was reported by the representative of the Defence intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, Vadym Skibitsky, Censor.NET informs.

"According to the military intelligence of Ukraine, in the summer of this year, the Russian Federation signed a contract with Iran for the supply of about 1,750 unmanned aerial vehicles of two types - "Shahed" and "Mohajer". The first batch of such UAVs that arrived in Russia was about 350 units, the second - about 250 units. Due to the influence of sanctions that affect the production of weapons, the Russian Federation has a shortage of modern weapons. Because of this, the Russian Federation is trying to purchase weapons from other countries - the outcasts of the world," he said.

"We understand the threat of using ballistic missiles against our state, that is why today the position of our diplomacy, military intelligence and other structures, which are working hard to prove to the world community how dangerous the supply of weapons by Iran to Russia is, is very active. There are practical results - after the demonstration of real evidence, Iran changed its position and stopped denying its involvement in the supply of weapons to Russia. Active work in this direction continues," Skibitsky concluded.

