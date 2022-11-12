Enemy continues offensive actions in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavliv directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 12.

The message states: "The two hundred and sixty-second day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

In the liberated settlements of the Kherson region, units of the Defense Forces are carrying out stabilization measures. Also, representatives of the regional military administration returned to Kherson and began work there.

The enemy is improving the fortification equipment of the defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnieper. At the same time, he continues offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivsk directions.

During the day, the Russian occupiers carried out 14 airstrikes, carried out up to 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems. More than 15 settlements of Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Sumy regions were hit.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The Republic of Belarus will continue to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. The formation of the Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues. There remains the danger of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of this country.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Siversky direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Slavhorod and Romashkovo settlements of the Sumy region;

in the Slobozhansk direction - 23 artillery shellings of areas of populated areas, which are not far from the contact line, were recorded;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Berestovka, Makiivka, Ploshanka, Kislivka, Bilohorivka, Stelmakhivka, and Siversk;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Opytne, Bilohorivka and New York;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and various caliber artillery, in Mariinka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Opytne districts;

in the Novopavlivsk and Zaporizhzhia directions - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Vuhledar, Shcherbaky, Stepove, and Prechistivka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy, after blowing up the Antonivskyi road and railway bridges, the road through the Kakhovska HPP dam and other previously mentioned bridge crossings, is carrying out engineering equipment of the positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

The Russian military-political leadership does not stop trying to integrate the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions into the legal space of the Russian Federation. Thus, since November 11, the issuing of documents of self-proclaimed territorial entities, in particular regarding participation in hostilities, has been stopped in this territory. The command of the 1st and 2nd armies of the Southern Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was given an order on the centralized transfer of monetary payments with personnel to financial institutions and to bank cards of the Russian Federation. Servicemen of these units were offered to continue their service on a contractual basis under Russian law. At the same time, these persons express fears about the annulment of documents and benefits assigned by the fake republics in case of refusal of the new contract.

In the temporarily captured territories of the Kherson region, the moral and psychological condition and discipline of Russian soldiers is deteriorating. A "dry law" was introduced in the village of Henichesk, and the occupation authorities seized and removed alcoholic beverages from warehouses, shops, restaurants and other places of public catering.

According to detailed information, it has been confirmed that the Defense Forces hit the concentration area of ​​the occupiers in the Luhansk region, in the area of ​​the village of Hirske. After a high-precision strike, the loss of the enemy amounted to 27 people killed and 18 wounded.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck the enemy 11 times. 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 3 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems were affected.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one control point, 11 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment and other important military objects of the occupiers.