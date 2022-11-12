Ukrainian Armed Forces have established control over more than 60 settlements of Kherson region, - Zelenskiy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy informed that number of settlements liberated from occupation Russian troops in Kherson region is growing.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he stated it in his evening video address.

"As of this evening, the defense forces have established control over more than 60 settlements of Kherson region. The police have begun stabilization measures. Stabilization measures are also underway in Kherson itself," Zelenskiy said.

He noted that the success in Kherson region became possible due to the fact that the Ukrainian servicemen serve with dignity in other areas. He noted the military in Donetsk region, pointing out that there is a "real hell" and daily fierce battles.

"Due to strong defense in Donetsk region, we can conduct offensive operations in other directions," the President emphasized.

Watch more: We are returning Kherson. Our defenders are on approach, special forces are already in city, - Zelensky. VIDEO