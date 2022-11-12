Russians shelled Hornostayivka in Kherson region with MLRS, 2 people killed - OVA

Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych released information that Russian occupants shelled village of Hornostaivka on Dnipro right bank with multiple rocket launchers.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, he reported about that in Telegram.

Janushevych noted: "Terrible news from Hornostaivka, Kakhovka district. Russian occupants shelled the village with multiple rocket launchers "Grad". These inhumans deliberately hit civilian infrastructure. Due to the enemy shelling two women were killed and about 10 houses were damaged.

With such terrible methods, the Russians want to persuade the residents of Hornostayivka to the so-called "evacuation". The Russian military themselves are hiding in the basements of local residents.

There are no words... Our condolences to the families, whose most precious possessions were taken away by these monsters!"

See more: Russians hit Zaporizhzhia with cluster munitions: residents of 6 houses evacuated due to unexploded shells. PHOTOS