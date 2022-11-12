Our units are defending bravely, withstand terrible pressure of occupants, preserve defense lines, - Zelenskiy on Donbas

In his evening video address to Ukrainians, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Ukrainian servicemen who repelled enemy attacks in Donbas.

He noted: "And especially the words of gratitude to those who withstand Russian attacks in Donetsk region - it is just hell there. There are extremely fierce battles there every day. But our units defend themselves bravely, withstand the terrible pressure of the occupants, preserve our defense lines. This is very important. Due to strong defense there, in Donetsk region, we can conduct offensive operations in other directions. I thank all our soldiers who are defending Ukraine in these particularly tough battles. Pavlivka, Maryinka, Pervomaiske, Avdiivka..."

