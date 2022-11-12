Ukraine will sit at negotiation table when our conditions are met - Arakhamia

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has clearly outlined conditions for negotiations with Russia, and Ukraine will sit down at negotiation table when they are fulfilled.

This was stated by Head of the "Servants of the People" parliamentary faction, member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, member of the Ukrainian delegation to the negotiations with the Russian Federation David Arakhamia in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Our President Volodymyr Zelenskiy clearly voiced the conditions under which it is possible to talk about something with Russia. These are the restoration of territorial integrity, compensation for all damages, punishment of all war criminals, effective guarantees that this will not happen again," Arakhamia stressed.

He reminded that many talks on negotiations with Russia had been held before the liberation of Kherson. Some media publications in this regard were skeptical.

"I am sure that after the successes in the South they are no longer relevant," the MP said.

Arakhamia stressed that the position of Kyiv remains unchanged: "Ukraine will sit down at the negotiating table when our conditions are met."

At the same time, he said during a telethon on Saturday, answering the question when it would be possible to talk about negotiations with Russia: "Honestly, I believe that it will be when the electoral cycles start working both in Russia and in the United States, that is, somewhere in the second half of next year, when the presidential race in the United States will start. And besides, in 2024, Putin will have elections. And everyone will need to demonstrate something politically.

I do not think that Putin is able to demonstrate any military success, so they may try to demonstrate something to their people on the diplomatic front."

Arakhamia also expressed the opinion that Russia is now raising the issue of negotiations again because it needs time "to recharge".

"They are regrouping, there are problems with weapons, with ammunition. They just need time to strengthen their positions. We will not give them such time," he stressed.