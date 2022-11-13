Russians fired 15 missiles from a helicopter at Sumy region border - OVA
This afternoon Krasnopil hromada of Sumy region came under fire - an enemy helicopter launched 15 unguided missiles from Russian territory.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the Head of Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky on Facebook.
"Today, at about 15:00, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the Krasnopil hromada," the statement reads.
According to the Head of the region, an enemy helicopter from the territory of Russia launched 15 unguided missiles at the border.
According to Zhyvytsky, there were no casualties and destruction.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password