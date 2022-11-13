In southern direction, AFU destroyed 40 occupiers and enemy equipment, - OC "South"

Last day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the areas where the enemy’s forces were deployed in response to the enemy’s attacks.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Operational Command "South".

During the combat day on November 12, the enemy carried out artillery strikes on the positions of the Ukrainian military and territorial communities in the Beryslav district.

There were no casualties or losses.

In response, Ukrainian aviation twice worked in the areas of deployment of the enemy's forces.

During the day, missile and artillery units of the Defense Forces carried out a fire attack on enemy positions and areas of concentration of manpower, equipment, and weapons on the left bank of the Dnipro.

"According to the updated data, the reduction of the enemy's army by 40 soldiers and 3 military vehicles has been confirmed. The rest of the losses of the Russian Federation are being further investigated," in the OC "South" added.

