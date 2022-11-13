Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 12 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 10 settlements in the Donetsk region and 2 in the Luhansk region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on November 13 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the two hundred and sixty-third day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Novoselivske in the Luhansk region and Torske, Bakhmut, Bilohorivka, Spirne, Toretsk, Krasnohorivka, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka and Pavlivka in the Donetsk region.

Stabilization measures are ongoing in the liberated settlements of the Kherson region. The enemy continues the fortification equipment of the defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 4 missiles and 16 air strikes, launched more than 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

More than 20 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions were hit.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. The formation of a Russian-Belarusian grouping of troops on the territory of the Republic of Belarus continues.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from mortars and barrel artillery, in the areas of Ternova, Bolohivka, Vilkhuvatka, Zelene, Kolodiazne, Ohirtseve, and Starytsa settlements;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from tanks and artillery of various calibers, in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Rozdolivka, Siversk, Kyslivka, Nevske, Makiivka, Ploshanka and Tabaiivka;

in the Bakhmut direction - from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Mayorsk, Ozarianivka, Ivanhrad, Verkhnokamianske, Zelenopillia, Spirne, and New York;

in the Avdiivka direction - from tanks and the entire spectrum of artillery, in the areas of Avdiivka, Mariinka, Vodyane, Kamianka, Krasnohorivka, and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlivka direction - from tanks and artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Pavlivka, Poltavka, Paraskoviivka, and Prechystivka;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from tanks, mortars, barrels, and rocket artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Huliaypole, Zaliznychne, Shcherbaky, Malynivka, Novodanilivka, Novopil, Olhivske;

in the Tavri direction - from the artillery of various types, in the areas of Mylove, Zolota Balka, and Mykhailivka settlements.

In the Brest region of the Republic of Belarus, especially in the areas where the arriving units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation are located, social tension is increasing significantly. In particular, local hospitals are overloaded with work with Russian servicemen who are massively ill due to unsatisfactory conditions of detention in tent cities. Doctors are forced to refuse service to citizens of the Republic of Belarus who need treatment.

On November 12, another replenishment from the number of mobilized Russian citizens arrived in the occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia region. The specified category of enemy servicemen, after arriving in the city, buys food, civilian clothes, and a large number of alcoholic beverages.

According to the updated information, it has been confirmed that the Defense Forces hit the concentration area of the occupiers in the Kherson region. In the area of the settlement of Dnipryan, a high-precision strike was carried out on a building where up to 500 occupants were located. According to its results, two trucks of dead invaders were taken to Tavriysk. 56 seriously injured people were taken to the nearest hospital, of which 16 more died soon after. The final information on the losses of the occupants is being clarified.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the enemy 13 times. 8 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as 5 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, were affected.