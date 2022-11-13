Sunak wants to hold Putin’s regime accountable and intends to make statement at G20, - Daily Telegraph

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak intends to criticize the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for aggression against Ukraine, using the platform of the G20 summit to be held next week in Indonesia.

This is stated in the statement of the head of the British government, which was published by The Daily Telegraph newspaper on Sunday, Censor.NET reports.

"It will not be business as usual at this G20 summit. We criticize the Putin regime, which has wreaked havoc around the world, destroying people's lives and plunging the international economy into an abyss of turmoil. We will hold the Putin regime accountable and point out its complete disregard for international cooperation and respect for forums like the G20," Rishi Sunak said in a statement.

