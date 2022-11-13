Another six Ukrainian civilians died at hands of occupiers, three people were injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Yesterday, the occupiers killed four peaceful Ukrainians. The bodies of two civilians killed earlier were also found.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to the data of the Office of the President, victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 11/12/2022 (as of 09:00 11/13/2022):

Dnipropetrovsk region - 2 wounded;

Donetsk region - 4 dead (including 2 killed earlier), 1 wounded;

Kherson region - 2 dead.

