USA will compete with China, but will not allow competition to turn into conflict, - Biden

The US intends to actively compete with China, but to keep the lines of communication open and prevent competition from turning into conflict.

This was stated by US President Joe Biden at the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Phnom Penh, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"The United States will actively compete with the PRC and speak out about human rights violations in the PRC while keeping the lines of communication open and paying attention to ensure that competition does not escalate into conflict," the White House quoted Biden as saying on Sunday.

In addition, the statement emphasized that Biden reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

