Symbol of Ukrainian craftsmanship: Chornobaivka is littered with broken Russian military equipment. VIDEO

In Chornobaivka, liberated from the occupiers, there is a pile of Russian military equipment broken by Ukrainian defenders.

The video was released by the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET Yuriy Butusov.

"Chornobaivka is littered with broken Russian military equipment. Chornobaivka airfield became the base of the Russian occupiers near Kherson and was subjected to repeated missile strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the report says.

Yuriy Butusov notes that it was here that the entire headquarters of the 20th motorized rifle division was destroyed by a HIMARS missile strike, and the commander was killed.

Watch more: Paratrooper of 95th SAAB landed another Russian "Orlan-10". VIDEO

"This place has also become one of the famous places of war - as a symbol of the stubbornness of the Russian command, which constantly concentrated troops on this base, which led to heavy losses of Russians, and a symbol of the skill of Ukrainians, who find ways to crush and defeat the Russian invaders," the journalist wrote .