Sanctions are in effect: there is acute shortage of medicines in Russian Federation, planned operations are postponed indefinitely

In Russia, the stock of medical drugs is sharply decreasing, planned operations are being postponed indefinitely. The regions should create a stock of medicines for the next 4 months.

As Censor.NET informs. this is reported in the Defense Intelligence.

It is noted, that the military of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are actively discussing the order of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, according to which all regions of the occupying country were obliged to create an intact stock of medicines for 4 months.

See more: Flag of Russian Federation disappeared from main square of Melitopol, - Fedorov. PHOTOS

According to the military, the appearance of such an order may be due to a number of reasons:

the impact of international sanctions on the economy. As a result, the pharmaceutical industry is simply unable to ensure the production of sufficient quantities of the necessary medicines. As the military themselves note, the Russian Federation currently does not produce modern medicines at all. Instead, import packaging lines have been established;

a real threat of a complete stoppage of supplies of medicines from abroad;

in connection with the increase in the intensity of hostilities, the sanitary losses of the occupiers are correspondingly increasing.

"In private conversations, Russian surgeons admit that the supply of medicines is sharply decreasing and this is already affecting the conduct of surgical operations and the industry as a whole. The restoration of stocks is not carried out. Due to the existing deficit, a significant increase in the prices of medical drugs is noted. The approved calendar schedules for planned operations must be to be thoroughly revised. Due to the acute shortage of the necessary drugs, they are being postponed indefinitely. Assistance will be provided only to those patients who need urgent surgical intervention," the message reads.