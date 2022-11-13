SSU is investigating incident of praising "Russian peace" in temple of Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, - Maliuk

The SSU is already studying all the details of the incident that took place in one of the temples of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra - where songs praising "Russian peace" were sung.

This was reported by the head of the SSU Vasyl Maliuk, Censor.NET informs with reference to the press center of the SSU.

As reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, this situation will not remain without an appropriate response.

"Those who, in the conditions of a full-scale war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, are waiting for the "awakening of Mother Russia" should understand that this harms the security and interests of Ukraine and our citizens. And we will not tolerate such manifestations," Maliuk said.

