Bubka wants to hand over chair of NOC president to his successor, with whom they probably wrangled money, - Stella Zakharova

Serhii Bubka is leaving the post of president of the NOC of Ukraine already after squeezing everything here.

Olympic champion and vice-president of the Gymnastics Federation of Ukraine Stella Zakharova stated this in an interview with tribuna.com, Censor.NET reports.

"I have been in sports for 42 years. I have seen everything in my life - I played in the Soviet Union, worked abroad in Sweden for a very long time, then I came to independent Ukraine and began to realize myself as a manager. I experienced everything from A to Z on my skin , how the sports system works. But I definitely have not seen such a disparity as now. It has already boiled up so much. All other years there were also some disagreements, but the process was somehow going. There was no destruction of our sports elite. And now all the barriers have been crossed ", she explained why she is now actively expressing her position publicly.

"It started even after the Olympic Games in Beijing, when a lot of athletes and coaches were outraged. And Serhii Nazarovich Bubka together with Vadym Markovich Gutzait worked in one group for their own good and decided to pay off everyone at once. They brought here the president of the International Olympic Committee Bach , gathered a crowd in the "Ukraine" concert hall and told that everything is wonderful. Why was this holiday? And in order to extinguish this storm, this anger of athletes and coaches. Everything is wonderful, what about you? Someone is saying something there, and look - Bach supports us. And that's all. For them, we are the mass. Not history, but the mass. They make crazy money on us, but people don't have that money - they travel for their own to meetings and competitions to prepare for the Olympic Games. I - an independent and democratic person. I have my opinion. Wait, where is the funding? I know how it works and I cannot agree with it. And they began to harass and destroy me, the prosecutor's office harassed me. The minister has administrative resources. You are against ? Now I will punish. It reminds me of Rashka, Soviet Union, dictatorship. For me, this is wildness," added Zakharova.

"Many coaches after Beijing are tired of fighting with windmills. To feel like slaves of those who are sitting on top. They are leaving. Listen, we threw all our golden potential out of the country with our own hands with this approach," she emphasized.

"I ask - what's next? I said eight years ago that Serhii Nazarovych Bubka is a very difficult person who loves himself and does not respect athletes. This is what it has become now. He is leaving after squeezing everything here. To him sneeze. Feels comfortable in Monaco, has his own apartment there. Currently going to the International Olympic Committee and wants to pass the chair to his successor, with whom they must have wrangled money. And now we have a black abyss in front of us. Or we immediately do a reset and bring a team new people - democratic, active athletes, coaches and officials who live this way... We have a lot of such people, but they have been beaten to such an extent. Somewhere they find some weak points and immediately through the prosecutor's office, they are immediately pissed off," Zakharova said.

"Well, if this doesn't happen now, we will continue to work like slaves and burlaks in the same river. When state coaches are imposed on federations, they are appointed by a commission of people who are incompetent in this or that sport. How can this be at all ? If state officials even interfere in this, then soon they will interfere, who should speak. But I don't remember this at all. Because it was determined within a specific discipline and federation, and then submitted to the ministry. And today you can ban, throw out, to do everything so that this person does not exist, to erase him. I have the impression that the minister is not interested in winning medals," she stated.