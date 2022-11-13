Wallace on liberation of Kherson: It is too early to talk about decisive victory, Kremlin still has plenty of cannon fodder

The liberation of Kherson from the invaders is an important event, but it is too early for Ukraine’s allies to talk about a decisive victory, since Russia still has plenty of resources to continue the war.

This was told to journalists by the head of the British Ministry of Defense, Ben Wallace, Censor.NET reports with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

The minister believes that it is important not to "underestimate" the Kremlin, and emphasized that "if Russia needs more cannon fodder, it will get it."

Wallace said that "Ukraine has returned one important population center out of many that Russia managed to capture back in March" and that this "demonstrates the great capabilities of Ukraine."

He also added that Ukraine must decide under what circumstances it will be ready to negotiate with Russia. The return of Kherson, in his opinion, is not of decisive importance for the transition to negotiations. "You shouldn't thank a thief for forcing him to return stolen goods," the minister said.