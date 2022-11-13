Troops of Russian Federation advance in Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivsk directions and equip defensive lines on left bank of Dnipro, - General Staff of the Armed Forces

During the current 24 hours, the Russian occupiers launched one missile and 6 air strikes, carried out more than 14 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on November 13, 2022

"The two hundred and sixty-third day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the large-scale Russian invasion continues.

The enemy is concentrating its efforts on restraining the actions of the Defense Forces in certain directions, continuing to equip defensive lines on the left bank of the Dnipro. At the same time, it conducts offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivsk directions. In order to replenish losses, the enemy continues to train mobilized personnel in military educational institutions, training centers and further transfer these persons to the areas of hostilities.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly. In the military commissariats of the Brest region, in the period from November 7 to 11, measures were taken to clarify the personal data of men of draft age. There is still a threat of the enemy launching missile and air strikes, in particular with the use of attack UAVs from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus.

The enemy shelled in other directions:

in the Slobozhansk direction - from artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Strelecha, Staritsa, Buhruvatka, Ohirtseve, Riznikove, Vilkhuvatka, Kolodyazne, Bolohivka and Fiholivka;

in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Kislivka, Kotliarivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Berestovka, Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Terny and Zarichne;

in the Bakhmut direction - from the entire range of artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Andriivka, Zelenopillia, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Zalizne and New York;

in the Avdiivka direction - from artillery of various calibers, in the areas of Vesely, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Novomykhailivka;

in the Novopavlivka direction - from mortars, barrel and jet artillery, in the areas of the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Pavlivka, Novoukrainka, Prechistivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka, Temyrivka, Novopil, Olhivske and Poltavka;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction - from artillery of various types, in the areas of the settlements of Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka and Mali Shcherbaky.

On the Tavriisk direction, the areas of Vishchetarasivka, Mylove, Zolota Balka, Mykhailivka and Shevchenkivka were hit by artillery fire. The village of Dobra Nadia, Dnipropetrovsk region, was directly damaged by fire.

Stabilization measures are ongoing in the liberated settlements of the Kherson region.

There is an increase in the group of occupation troops in the Melitopol region of the Zaporizhzhia region. Fortifications and fortifications are being built around the perimeter of the city. Civilians are prohibited from approaching the airfield area. Columns are arriving to the city from the side of Tokmak.

In the temporarily occupied by the enemy population centers of Kakhovka, Tavriisk and Nova Kakhovka of the Kherson region, a decrease in the number of enemy personnel is observed. There is a minimal number of occupiers in the cities, patrols move through the streets.

During the day, the Ukrainian aviation made 16 strikes against the enemy. 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 6 positions of the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems, were affected.

Our units of missile troops and artillery hit the command post and 10 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment in a day.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!" - says the summary.