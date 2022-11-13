Sullivan advised Kyiv to seek "realistic demands and priorities for negotiations with Russian Federation", including regarding Crimea, - Wall Street Journal

Jake Sullivan, the US president’s national security adviser, recommended that Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s team start thinking about realistic requirements for negotiations with the Russian Federation, including a review of Ukraine’s stated goal of returning Crimea.

This was reported by The Wall Street Journal with reference to sources, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

"Washington has made it clear to Ukraine that Kyiv should at least appear open to a negotiated solution. Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, conveyed that message to President Volodymyr Zelensky...Two European diplomats briefed on the discussions said that Mr.Sullivan recommended that Mr.Zelensky's team begin to think about their realistic demands and priorities for negotiations, including revising Ukraine's stated goal of returning Crimea, which was annexed in 2014," the publication said.

Representatives of the Biden administration, including Sullivan, continue to publicly state that Washington will not put pressure on Kyiv diplomatically, which causes surprise among the US's NATO allies.

State Department officials briefed some European partners in Washington last week to allay concerns about the administration's shift in approach, two senior officials said.

"Our job is to put them in the best position on the battlefield so that when and if the opportunity for diplomacy arises, they are in the best position at the negotiating table," Sullivan said.