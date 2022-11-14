During day, Russian military wounded 4 civilians in Donetsk region, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
Over the past day, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation injured 4 civilians in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.
"On November 13, the Russians wounded 4 civilians in the Donetsk region: in Kurakhovo, Bakhmut, Andriivka, and Ivanivske," the message reads.
It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password