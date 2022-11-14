During day, Russian military wounded 4 civilians in Donetsk region, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past day, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation injured 4 civilians in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET informs.

"On November 13, the Russians wounded 4 civilians in the Donetsk region: in Kurakhovo, Bakhmut, Andriivka, and Ivanivske," the message reads.

It is noted that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: occupiers fought on front line and in cities in relative rear. PHOTOS