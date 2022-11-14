Russia keeps 12 warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, there are no Kalibrs on them, - OC "South"

The Russian military did not put warships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles on duty.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "South".

"In the Black Sea, the enemy's naval group has 12 warships, among which there is no missile carrier on duty. But this is no reason to relax. Within a few hours, the situation may undergo significant changes and the missile carrier will be put on high combat readiness," the message says.

