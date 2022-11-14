Today, UN General Assembly will consider draft resolution on reparations to Ukraine in connection with Russian aggression

On Monday, the eleventh extraordinary special session of the UN General Assembly will consider a draft resolution on the creation of a mechanism to compensate Ukraine for damages caused by the Russian war.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

The document entitled "Provision of legal remedies and reparations in connection with aggression against Ukraine", prepared by Ukraine with the co-authorship of almost fifty countries, will be submitted to the General Assembly for consideration. Among them are European countries, Australia, the USA, New Zealand, Micronesia.

The document contains recognition by UN countries of the need to create an international mechanism for compensation for damages caused to Ukraine by the Russian Federation and recommendations to states regarding the creation of an international register of damages. It is about documenting evidence and information regarding damage, loss, or mutilation caused by the war to individuals and legal entities, as well as to the state of Ukraine.

The meeting of the General Assembly will start at 10:00 a.m. (05:00 p.m. Kyiv time).

