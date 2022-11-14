EU is not yet planning to introduce new sanctions against Russia, - Borrell

The European Union does not yet plan to introduce new sanctions against Russia. However, European countries continue discussions.

This was stated by the head of European diplomacy Josep Borrell, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Not today... We are reacting, continuing the procedure. Member states make proposals, they study, conduct consultations with legal services, then we start adoption. You can be sure that we have not stopped," he said.

At the same time, Borrell said that a mission to train the Ukrainian military will be launched in the EU within the next two weeks. Today and tomorrow the ministers of the European Union countries will hold consultations.

"Today and tomorrow we will hold meetings of the ministers of foreign affairs and defense, which will be focused on assisting Ukraine. The EU is launching a mission to train the Ukrainian military in record time. "News from the front confirms that the EU's strategy of providing large-scale military aid to Ukraine is correct," he emphasized.

