The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said that it is necessary to "take into account the situation on the ground."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the propaganda publication RIA News.

"Russia does not accept the previous conditions regarding Ukraine, including the demand to withdraw the troops, the situation on the ground must be taken into account in the dialogue," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the occupying country noted.

