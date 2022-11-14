Ukraine will make its own decisions regarding negotiations with Russian Federation, - Borrell

Ukraine will be a key topic for the discussion of the Council of Foreign Ministers, which will be held today in Brussels at the level of heads of foreign policy departments, and tomorrow - at the level of ministers of defense, while the EU maintains the position that Ukraine will decide for itself what to do with the possibility of negotiations with Russia .

This was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell before the start of the meeting of EU foreign ministers, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Ukraine will decide for itself what to do. We must support them," Josep Borrell noted, answering the press's question about the attitude of proposals to start negotiations between Ukraine and Russia after the retreat of the Russian army from Kherson.

He emphasized that for two days, European government officials will pay attention to the development of the situation in Ukraine and to continue supporting it in the fight against the Russian invasion.

"Today there will be an important decision regarding the start of a training mission for the Ukrainian army. As you know, we discussed and decided on this in record time, so it should be operational in a few weeks. It will be (deployed) in Poland, and many countries are willing to participate in this mission, which will train about 15,000 Ukrainian servicemen," the EU High Representative said.

He called the news coming from Ukraine about the retreat of Russian troops from Kherson "very good".

"The Russian army is retreating, and this is very good news. This means that the strategy of supporting Ukraine by military means was correct. We must continue to support Ukraine, militarily, within our capabilities, as well as putting pressure on Russia, bringing to the rest of the world the origins of the consequences of this war," Borrell said.

Regarding the volume of EU military aid to Ukraine, Borrell noted that these volumes are much larger than what is currently being reported in the news.

"Military support from the European Union and the member states is very important. I will talk about the real numbers of such assistance already after the end of the Council of Ministers," added the High Representative of the EU.