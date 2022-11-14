During day, Ukrainian marines eliminated 7 invaders, destroyed 1 APC, and "KAMAZ"
On November 13, the military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.
As Censor.NET reports, this was reported in the press center of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"On November 13, marines destroyed 7 people. Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed an APC-80 and a KAMAZ truck," the message says.
It is noted that the final losses of the enemy are being clarified.
