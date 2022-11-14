Head of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Reinsalu: Countries that can provide heavy weapons should provide them to Ukraine - without any political refusals

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that Europe is still not doing enough to support Ukraine compared to the United States, and this should be changed.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda, he said this before the meeting of foreign ministers.

"Europe needs a new paradigm of supporting Ukraine for its victory. The war has been going on for 9 months and it still has not ended with the victory of Ukraine. And this means that we, the Western community, have not yet done enough. First, military aid.

If we compare the general European support and the support of the USA, we can see that much more could be done. Secondly, sanctions. Russia has made huge profits due to higher oil and gas prices. We must immediately come up with a new package of sanctions to give them new momentum. And Ukraine also needs significant financial support. The EU must fulfill its promises and must be ready to provide further assistance," he stressed.

Reinsalu noted that European countries should be ready to increase their aid, especially with heavy weapons.

"We should be ready for larger contributions, especially regarding heavy weapons. Countries that can provide heavy weapons should provide them - conventional weapons, without any political refusals. Ukrainians need long-range weapons to deter Russia," said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Estonia.

