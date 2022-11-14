Russia is not in position to dictate terms. Ukraine’s peace formula remains unchanged, - Nikolenko, spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko, commenting on the statements of the Russian Foreign Ministry that the withdrawal of Russian troops is unacceptable for Moscow as a precondition for the start of negotiations, said that the Russian Federation is not in the position to dictate its terms.

Nikolenko wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Dialogue must take into account the situation on the ground." Russia is not in a position to dictate its terms. Ukraine's peace formula remains unchanged: an immediate end to the war, the withdrawal of all Russian troops, the restoration of Ukrainian territorial integrity, compensation for the damage caused, and the provision of effective guarantees of non-repetition of aggression," he wrote.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that under other conditions it would be impossible to achieve sustainable peace.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Oleksandr Hrushko stated that "the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine is unacceptable for Moscow as a precondition for the start of negotiations.

"Our President has repeatedly said that we are ready for negotiations. But these negotiations, of course, must take into account the situation on the ground," he said.