China blocked the communiqué of G20 summit condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine, - mass media

In closed-door meetings to draft the G20 communique, China strongly backed Russia, blocking attempts by Western officials to include language condemning the war.

"There will be no agreement on wording condemning Russia's war against Ukraine," said a high-ranking German representative of the G20, repeating the gloomy assessments of other Western delegations.

According to the newspaper, the most likely will be a G20 communiqué, which will include a broad, non-specific statement that now is "not the time for war." An alternative would be a joint application by 19 or 18 countries.

At the same time, people briefed on the G20 discussions say wording condemning nuclear escalation is likely to find approval.

At the meetings of the finance, foreign affairs, and climate ministers of the "Group of 20" this year, it was not possible to produce a joint communiqué.

Russian President Putin will not be personally present at the G20 summit, sending his Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Thus, Russian officials remain participants in the official G20 negotiations.

Lavrov is the most senior Russian official attending the G-20 summit, which begins on Tuesday. Because of his presence, world leaders refused to take a photo together during a meeting at the G20 summit in Bali.

