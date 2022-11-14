Ukraine is ready for peace, but peace for our entire country - Zelensky in Kherson. PHOTOS

Ukraine does not believe the statements of Russia, which is trying to mislead the world community.

He stated this during a conversation with mass media representatives in Kherson, Censor.NET reports with reference to the PO's press service.

"We are moving on. We are ready for peace, but peace for our entire country. This is the territory of our entire state. We respect international law and the sovereignty of every state, and now it is about the sovereignty of our state. That is why we are fighting against Russian aggression," he emphasized Zelensky

He stated that Ukraine will continue to liberate the territories occupied by the aggressor.

The head of state noted that today Ukraine is paying a high price for victories at the front, because the enemy does not want to voluntarily return what it captured.

"Nobody gives anything up so easily. The price of this war is high. People were injured, a large number of people died. That is why (Russian troops. - Ed.) left or fled - we believe that they fled because our army surrounded the enemy, and they were in danger. There were fierce battles, and the result is that today we are in the Kherson region," he concluded.









