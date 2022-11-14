In Kherson, mobile communication works on generator and Starlink, - Fedorov
While there is no electricity supply in Kherson, the base stations of mobile communication work on Starlink generators and terminals.
This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET informs.
"Our team immediately transfers the terminals to the de-occupied settlements. Starlinks help maintain communication while the operators restore the damaged optical cable," the minister noted.
While retreating, the occupiers destroyed part of the infrastructure, and mined the rest. Emergency services find streamers with grenades at base stations of mobile communication.
