Next week, European Parliament will consider recognizing Russia as terrorist state

The European Parliament will consider a resolution in which the Russian Federation will be recognized as a terrorist state.

As Censor.NET informs with a reference to "European Truth", this was stated by member of the European Parliament Rasa Yukniavichene, vice-chairman of the group of the European People's Party (EPP) for foreign affairs.

In a message posted on the website of the EPP group, the largest in the European Parliament, it is said that on the eve of the G20 summit in Bali, the EPP group expressed strong disapproval of Russia's presence at the G20 leaders' talks.

"We allow one of the leaders of a terrorist state to participate on an equal footing in the discussion about the future of the world - this is what it means to allow Lavrov to sit at the same table with the rest of the G20 leaders. This is unacceptable. We should never negotiate with terrorists," the message reads. Yuknyavichene.

"The European Parliament openly declares this, and we will vote for a resolution at the plenary session next week to classify the Russian Federation as a terrorist state," Yukniavicene stressed.

The EPP Group openly condemns the unfounded, unprovoked and illegal Russian aggression against Ukraine after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

We will remind you that on October 13, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe unanimously adopted a resolution in which the Russian Federation was called a terrorist regime.

PACE became the first international organization to recognize Russia as a terrorist state.

A number of parliaments of European countries, including the Senate of Poland, passed a decision to recognize the Russian Federation as a terrorist regime.