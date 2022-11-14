Zaluzhny on liberation of Kherson: Operation has been going on since beginning of September and has its price. PHOTOS

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny thanked the units of the Defense Forces for their superior efforts to liberate Kherson.

He posted words of thanks on Facebook.

"I thank the units of the Defense Forces for their extraordinary efforts to liberate Kherson!" - writes Zaluzhny.

According to him, the operation lasted from the beginning of September and ended with our success.

"However, it has its price. Eternal memory to our fallen brothers and sisters! We know who and what we are fighting for. Together to Victory!", the commander-in-chief adds.

We will remind, on November 11, a column of Ukrainian soldiers entered Kherson. Residents of the city greeted the fighters with flowers and Ukrainian flags. In the evening of the same day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Ukraine was returning Kherson.

"Our defenders are on the approach, special forces are already in the city," the head of state said.

In turn, the Secretary of the NSDC, Oleksiy Danilov, warned that a large area of ​​the Kherson region was mined by the Russians, and called on Ukrainians not to rush back to the liberated territories. It also became known that Russia destroyed the entire energy system of Kherson. During the retreat from Kherson to the left bank of the Dnieper, the Russian occupiers blew up a television tower.

On November 12, the National Police returned to the city, and stabilization measures began there. On the same day, Ukrainian television and radio returned to Kherson.

On November 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky came to the city. With his participation, the official raising of the state flag took place in de-occupied Kherson.